FIRST VIDEO from Patapaa and Girlfriend Liha Miller’s Wedding
Patapaa marries his German girlfriend Liha Miller in a beautiful wedding ceremony today [Saturday], January 2, 2020.
The marriage ceremony of the two lovebirds is taking place in the singer’s hometown Swedru.
Enjoy the first video as they tie the knot today.
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
