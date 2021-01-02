Entertainment

FIRST VIDEO from Patapaa and Girlfriend Liha Miller’s Wedding

PlugTimes.com January 2, 2021
Patapaa marries his German girlfriend Liha Miller in a beautiful wedding ceremony today [Saturday], January 2, 2020.

The marriage ceremony of the two lovebirds is taking place in the singer’s hometown Swedru.

Enjoy the first video as they tie the knot today.

