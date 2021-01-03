Higlights from COVID-19 Update Number 21 with Akufo-Addo

Since Ghana recorded its first series of COVID-19 cases, the president has been giving updates on ways of managing the spread of the disease in the country.

Schools were closed down and all other activities were put on hold but not anymore, according to the 21st update to the nation.

Points mentioned in the update include:

Students from kindergarten to JHS would resume schooling on the 15th of January.

All new year SHS students are to start schooling on the 10th of March.

Tertiary students would resume schooling on the 9th of January.

All SHS 2 and 3 students would resume schooling on the 18th of January.

Nose-masks and hand sanitizers would be distributed to all schools.

Clubs and beaches are still closed.

