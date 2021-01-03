I’m Bleaching my Skin Again Just to Gain Attention – Bukom Banku

Bukom Banku has stated that his current skin bleaching escapade is as a result of his desire to gain attention again.

The former Ghanaian boxer has been reacting to the recent public disapproval after he was sighted bleaching again.

Speaking with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, the former GhOne TV presenter says for some time now, his name has dipped.

Bukom Banku adds that hence his decision to go that way again.

According to him, it is temporal and he will stop on the 31st of January 2021.

Bukom Banku also reveals that despite the blast from many, he is loved in his community.

Watch Bukom Banku speak to the issue below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

