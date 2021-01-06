I’ve Kissed a Girl Before — Efia Odo reveals

Kissing a fellow gender is an act that many people in Ghana find weird, as regards, the jurisdiction’s culture orientation.

However, one person who has defied this odd is actress Efia Odo.

According to the Ghanaian socialite, she has brushed her lips against another girl before.

The former Abercrombie & Fitch employee says she once engaged in the act with her manageress in the shop’s Manhattan, New York branch.

Efia Odo says she did it because she was very s3xy.

She made this known in a Q&A session on her Instagram Story.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

