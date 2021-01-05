Joyce Dzidzor Mensah shows Skin as She blasts her Child’s Father — VIDEO

Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has taken a swipe at the father of her last born.

The former HIV/AID ambassador talks about how the father of her child has neglected her and their baby.

She adds that when since she gave birth last year, a naming ceremony has not been held.

Joyce Mensah adds that the man already has a wife and his wife keeps pushing him to take her [Joyce] to court.

The German-based Ghanaian questions why the man has the guts to take her to court despite impregnating her.

She also reveals some of the acts the man engaged in with her.

Watch Joyce Dzidzor Mensah speak to the issue below:

