Kimmy Afro: See 10 Peppy Photos of the Budding Talent

German-based Ghanaian musician Kimmy Afro is the latest afrobeats sensation.

The budding talent has her new song ‘Korkorkor’ which features Medikal gaining some airplays.

Real name Kimberly Adwubi Adjei, Kimmy Afro boasts of a very beautiful figure, which is identical to her fine talent.

Since hitting the limelight, the Don Cologne Records act’s huge globes have been on the lips of many of her fans and music lovers in general.

Check the prepossessing photos of singer Kimmy Afro below:

















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

