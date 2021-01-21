Lady Rejects Boyfriend for Proposing to her at the Market

A fast trending video on social media which had a young man proposing to his girlfriend had got the internet fun today and people can’t stop talking about it.

The young man in the video was seen proposing to his girlfriend at the market, this to many netizens is a romantic way to propose to a lady but the reaction in this video was not as expected by many.

The girl felt so embarrassed and shouted at her girlfriend to get up as people gathered around to catch a view of the scenario.

The boy still continued proposing but the lady furiously rejects his proposal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoyMate360 (@joymate360)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments