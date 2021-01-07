LYRICS: Sarkodie – Come Back ft. Moelogo

The lyrics in Sarkodie’s ‘Come Back’ song has been transcribed for music lovers to sing along well.

Someone go tell my lover

That she should come back to me .. I miss her and she should remember that

You’ve gone for a minute come back I’ve not seen you in a while I miss your thing, that thing, I grow lean when I think of you

Chorus

I don’t care if I have to wait till I’m old

Don’t you worry this feeling won’t go

If I de mad make I de mad de go

You know what am feeling my love

You know what am Feeling

So I say

If you don’t come back your love will kill me

My sweetheart

If I wanna talk about what’s on my heart,

I will cry so if someone see my lover ,

Please alert her for me , our forefathers said real men stand the sound of a gun

So my lover kabuki if you take too long and I worry, I might die too

Maybe you stuck in another mans world

You trying so hard for your permit

Come let’s live in love

Even if you move from Germany to Porto Rico it will still b the same

Please come back it feels like 4 years

Come and God will see us through

They said God helps those who help themselves please comeback cos it’s bad

If you falling in love with someone

Please lemme know so I know if I’m gonna cry

If I’m gonna b angry

Or mayb go see a pastor to console me

If tommy wiredu is dead then Julie if you break my heart I will also go

Maybe you stuck in another world

You trying so hard for your permit

Come let’s live in love

Even if you move from Germany to Porto Rico it will still b the same

Please come back it feels like 4 years

Come and God will see us through

They said God helps those who help themselves please comeback cos it’s bad

