LYRICS: Sarkodie – Come Back ft. Moelogo
The lyrics in Sarkodie’s ‘Come Back’ song has been transcribed for music lovers to sing along well.
Find the accurate lyrics to the song below:
Someone go tell my lover
That she should come back to me .. I miss her and she should remember that
You’ve gone for a minute come back I’ve not seen you in a while I miss your thing, that thing, I grow lean when I think of you
Chorus
I don’t care if I have to wait till I’m old
Don’t you worry this feeling won’t go
If I de mad make I de mad de go
You know what am feeling my love
You know what am Feeling
So I say
If you don’t come back your love will kill me
My sweetheart
If I wanna talk about what’s on my heart,
I will cry so if someone see my lover ,
Please alert her for me , our forefathers said real men stand the sound of a gun
So my lover kabuki if you take too long and I worry, I might die too
Maybe you stuck in another mans world
You trying so hard for your permit
Come let’s live in love
Even if you move from Germany to Porto Rico it will still b the same
Please come back it feels like 4 years
Come and God will see us through
They said God helps those who help themselves please comeback cos it’s bad
If you falling in love with someone
Please lemme know so I know if I’m gonna cry
If I’m gonna b angry
Or mayb go see a pastor to console me
If tommy wiredu is dead then Julie if you break my heart I will also go
Maybe you stuck in another world
You trying so hard for your permit
Come let’s live in love
Even if you move from Germany to Porto Rico it will still b the same
Please come back it feels like 4 years
Come and God will see us through
They said God helps those who help themselves please comeback cos it’s bad
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
