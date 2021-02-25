Dumsor is Under Control Now – John Peter Amewu

The former Minister of Energy Hon. John Peter Amewu has reacted to the recent upsurge in the intermittent power supply popular known as dumsor in some parts of the country.

The Minister-designate, Lands & Natural Resources was answering a question posed at him during his vetting on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 by the Appointment Committee of Parliament.

According to the Minister of Parliament for Hohoe, the recent erratic power supply in the country is as a result of the usage of old-fashioned equipment in power generation and supply.

He further explained that some of these equipment as result, have started failing in operation.

In response to the crisis he also divulged government has given out GH¢100 million cedis for the purchase of new equipment for the sector in order to prevent future power crisis.

Dumsor is an Akan word which which was coined to mean the “rampant off-on of power supply”.

Source: Ben Blay, Contributor

