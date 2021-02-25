Emmanuel “Bob Pixel” Bobie reported Dead

Emmanuel Bobie, popularly known as Bob Pixel has reportedly died.

The renowned Ghanaian photographer died on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Filmmaker Yvonne Nelson‘s posts suggest the late Bob Pixel‘s death was as a result of COVID-19. They worked together on a number of projects.

She immediately followed this up with retweets of some of the works of the late photographer Emmanuel Bobie.

The late boss of Bob Pixel Photography was noted for some of the iconic still images which cuts across tourism, culture, politics, etc.

There has been a lot of message of condolences from people who followed his works, including celebrities.

These include, but not limited to UK-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG, actor/politician John Dumelo, actress Lydia Forson, musicians Kojo Cue, and Sister Deborah.

The late photographer Bob Pixel left behind a wife and three (3) children — including two (2) boys and a girl.

He is a product of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where he earned a degree in Communication Designs.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

