2021 BAFTAs Winners Announced – See Full List
Winners of 2021 BAFTAs
The 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony on Sunday night.
Among the big winners of the prestigious film awards were “Nomandland”, and “Soul”.
The likes of Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, and Bukky Bakray also emerged winners in their respective categories.
Check the complete list of winners at 2021 BAFTAs below:
BEST FILM
Nomandland – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
His House – Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg, Kasper Dissing, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
DOCUMENTARY
My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster
ANIMATED FILM
Soul – Pete Docter, Dana Murray
DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
LEADING ACTRESS
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
LEADING ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Winner of the Supporting Actor BAFTA is Daniel Kaluuya for his charismatic portrayal of Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, in Judas and the Black Messiah. #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/y8robqQBmD
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 11, 2021
ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
CASTING
Lucy Pardee – Rocks
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Nomandland – Joshua James Richards
EDITING
Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
COSTUME DESIGN
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
MAKE UP & HAIR
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
SOUND
Sound of Metal – Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Owl and The Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Present – Farah Nabulsi
EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)
Bukky Bakray
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.