2021 BAFTAs Winners Announced – See Full List

Winners of 2021 BAFTAs

The 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony on Sunday night.

Among the big winners of the prestigious film awards were “Nomandland”, and “Soul”.

The likes of Anthony Hopkins, Frances McDormand, and Bukky Bakray also emerged winners in their respective categories.

Check the complete list of winners at 2021 BAFTAs below:

BEST FILM

Nomandland – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

His House – Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg, Kasper Dissing, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

DOCUMENTARY

My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

ANIMATED FILM

Soul – Pete Docter, Dana Murray

DIRECTOR

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

LEADING ACTRESS

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

LEADING ACTOR

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

ORIGINAL SCORE

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

CASTING

Lucy Pardee – Rocks

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Nomandland – Joshua James Richards

EDITING

Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

COSTUME DESIGN

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

MAKE UP & HAIR

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

SOUND

Sound of Metal – Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Owl and The Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Present – Farah Nabulsi

EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)

Bukky Bakray

