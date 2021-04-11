2021 BAFTAs Winners Announced – See Full List

PlugTimes.com April 11, 2021
Winners of 2021 BAFTAs

The 2021 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) winners have been announced at a beautiful ceremony on Sunday night.

Among the big winners of the prestigious film awards were “Nomandland”, and “Soul”.

The likes of Anthony Hopkins, Frances  McDormand, and Bukky Bakray also emerged winners in their respective categories.

Check the complete list of winners at 2021 BAFTAs below:

BEST FILM
Nomandland – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

PROMISING YOUNG WOMAN – OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
His House – Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg, Kasper Dissing, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

DOCUMENTARY
My Octopus Teacher – Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster

ANIMATED FILM
Soul – Pete Docter, Dana Murray

DIRECTOR
Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

LEADING ACTRESS
Frances  McDormand – Nomadland

LEADING ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins – The Father

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

SUPPORTING ACTOR
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

ORIGINAL SCORE
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

CASTING
Lucy Pardee –  Rocks

CINEMATOGRAPHY
Nomandland – Joshua James Richards

EDITING
Sound of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

COSTUME DESIGN
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

MAKE UP & HAIR
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

SOUND
Sound of Metal – Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Owl and The Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf

BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Present – Farah Nabulsi

EE RISING STAR AWARD (VOTED FOR BY THE PUBLIC)
Bukky Bakray

