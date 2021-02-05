Siblings Team Up to Kill Makeup Artist for Alleged Ex-marital Affair with Husband

Two siblings identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka have been arrested for the part they played in the death of a missing makeup artist Ijeoma Neke whose death shook Twitter.

Recall that last November, a missing person alert was circulated around Twitter as users begged for help in finding Ijeoma Neke who left home on Nov 11, 2020, for a makeup job and wasn’t seen again.

Twitter users explained that she had requested to know the venue where she was to do the makeup job but was simply instructed to meet the prospective client at a bus stop.

Her body was later found and it was claimed she had been doused with acid.

Friends called for justice for Ijeoma on Twitter and it appears that is about to be served as a sister and her brother have been arrested and charged with her death.

The siblings identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka were on Wednesday, Feb 3, arraigned at Enugu State Magistrate Court for the murder of makeup artist, Ijeoma Nweke.

Two siblings identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka have been arrested for the part they played in the death of a missing makeup artist Ijeoma Neke whose death shook Twitter.

According to the reports, Chiamaka conspired with her brother to kill Ijeoma for allegedly having an affair with her boyfriend.

Chiamaka allegedly lured Ijeoma by inviting her for a makeup job.

Two siblings identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka have been arrested for the part they played in the death of a missing makeup artist Ijeoma Neke whose death shook Twitter.

On getting there and suspecting foul play, Ijeoma quickly sent a message to a friend, before being forced to drink a poisoned substance.

The two siblings then allegedly poured acid on Ijeoma.

An eye witness who was present in the court said he saw Emeka Ifezue pour acid on the body of Ijeoma after they dumped her corpse at the Maryland axis of Enugu Metropolis.

Two siblings identified as Ifezue Chiamaka and Ifezue Emeka have been arrested for the part they played in the death of a missing makeup artist Ijeoma Neke whose death shook Twitter.

Also present in court was the boyfriend who was willing to testify against the two siblings.

The case was adjoined to February 24, 2021.

Below are Twitter reactions after the siblings were arraigned.

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Comments

comments