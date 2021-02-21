The Headies 2021 | 14th Headies Winners (LIVE UPDATES)
The winners of Headies 2021 are being announced at an ongoing event in Lagos, Nigeria.
The 14th Headies winners, are being published by your authoritative news source as announcements are being made.
The show is being hosted by comedian Bovi.
Check the list of winners below:
BEST R&B SINGLE
Fireboy DML – Tattoo
BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Brym Olawale – Ozymadias
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
One Milli by Director K
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Pheelz On The Beat – Billionaire by Teni
BEST VOCAL FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Niniola – Addicted
BEST VOCAL FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Praiz – Under the sky
BEST STREET HOP ARTISTE
MayorKun – GenG
BEST COLLABORATION
Know You – LadiPoe ft. Simi
BEST POP SINGLE
Nobody – DJ Neptune ft. Joe Boy x Mr Eazi
ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Bad Boy Timz
BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
Moelogo – I Wonder
BEST RAP SONG
Bop Daddy – Falz ft. Ms. Banks
BEST R&B ALBUM
Fireboy DML – Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Roots by Caveme
NEXT RATED
Omah Lay
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
