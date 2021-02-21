Entertainment

The Headies 2021 | 14th Headies Winners (LIVE UPDATES)

PlugTimes.com February 21, 2021
The winners of Headies 2021 are being announced at an ongoing event in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 14th Headies winners, are being published by your authoritative news source as announcements are being made.

The show is being hosted by comedian Bovi.

 Check the list of winners below:

BEST R&B SINGLE
Fireboy DML – Tattoo

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR
Brym Olawale – Ozymadias

BEST MUSIC VIDEO
One Milli by Director K

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Pheelz On The Beat – Billionaire by Teni

BEST VOCAL FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Niniola – Addicted

BEST VOCAL FEMALE PERFORMANCE
Praiz – Under the sky

BEST STREET HOP ARTISTE
MayorKun – GenG

BEST COLLABORATION
Know You – LadiPoe ft. Simi

BEST POP SINGLE
Nobody – DJ Neptune ft. Joe Boy x Mr Eazi

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR
Bad Boy Timz

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
Moelogo – I Wonder

BEST RAP SONG
Bop Daddy – Falz ft. Ms. Banks

BEST R&B ALBUM
Fireboy DML – Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Roots by Caveme

NEXT RATED
Omah Lay

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

