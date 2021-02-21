The Headies 2021 | 14th Headies Winners (LIVE UPDATES)

The winners of Headies 2021 are being announced at an ongoing event in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 14th Headies winners, are being published by your authoritative news source as announcements are being made.

The show is being hosted by comedian Bovi.

Check the list of winners below:

BEST R&B SINGLE

Fireboy DML – Tattoo

BEST RECORDING OF THE YEAR

Brym Olawale – Ozymadias

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

One Milli by Director K

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Pheelz On The Beat – Billionaire by Teni

BEST VOCAL FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Niniola – Addicted

BEST VOCAL FEMALE PERFORMANCE

Praiz – Under the sky

BEST STREET HOP ARTISTE

MayorKun – GenG

BEST COLLABORATION

Know You – LadiPoe ft. Simi

BEST POP SINGLE

Nobody – DJ Neptune ft. Joe Boy x Mr Eazi

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Bad Boy Timz

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Moelogo – I Wonder

BEST RAP SONG

Bop Daddy – Falz ft. Ms. Banks

BEST R&B ALBUM

Fireboy DML – Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

Roots by Caveme

NEXT RATED

Omah Lay

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

