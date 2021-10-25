Fans Shocked as Wendy Shay Shakes Big ‘Tundra’ at US Concert – VIDEO

Ghanaian entertainers continue to wow audience at festivals around the world.

From Stonebwoy to Wiyaala, and Amaarae, the story has been an amazing at various events.

Wendy Shay entertained a lively crowd at the ‘Ghana To The World’ concert in New York City, USA over the weekend.

Her big tundra sent the whole Terminal 5 into a frenzy when decided to shake it.

Wendy Shay performed a good collection of her hit songs including her controversial ‘Heat’ single.

Cladded in her all white overall dress, with a little flesh revealing, she delivered an energetic performance at the concert.

She shared the same stage with the likes of Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Jay Bahd and a host of other Kumerica musicians.

Check her out:



⦿

