Fans Shocked as Wendy Shay Shakes Big ‘Tundra’ at US Concert – VIDEO

PlugTimes.com October 25, 2021
Wendy Shay

Ghanaian entertainers continue to wow audience at festivals around the world.

From Stonebwoy to Wiyaala, and Amaarae, the story has been an amazing at various events.

Wendy Shay entertained a lively crowd at the ‘Ghana To The World’ concert in New York City, USA over the weekend.

Her big tundra sent the whole Terminal 5 into a frenzy when decided to shake it.

Wendy Shay performed a good collection of her hit songs including her controversial ‘Heat’ single.

Cladded in her all white overall dress, with a little flesh revealing, she delivered an energetic performance at the concert.

She shared the same stage with the likes of Yaw Tog, Kofi Jamar, Jay Bahd and a host of other Kumerica musicians.

Check her out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

