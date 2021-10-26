Shatta Wale, 3 Others to Return to Court Today

Shatta Wale and three (3) others return to court today after serving their one (1) week remand at the Ankaful Prisons in Cape Coast.

The three are his PA Nana Dope, known in private life as Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Eric Venator, alias Gangee and Deportee.

Shatta Wale appeared before the Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021 to begin hearing into “alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.”

After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in, on Tuesday 19th October, 2021, at 8.59pm.

In a related development, Bishop Stephen Akwasi Appiah popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe has also been released on bail by the court.

Background

In the evening of Monday, October 18, 2021, reports about Shatta Wale surviving gunshots went viral on social media.

His PA Nana Dope revealed on social media that the Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician has been rushed to an Emergency Ward [hospital name withheld] after attack from unknown gunmen.

Police mounted investigations into this — all efforts to find Shatta Wale initially proved futile.

Jesus Ahuofe was arrested and later in the day, Shatta Wale turned himself in.

