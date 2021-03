3 Music Awards 2021 Winners – Full List

Winners of 3 Music Awards 2021

The 3 Music Awards 2021 winners have been announced at a stellar ceremony in Accra, Ghana.

Among the winners of the 4th edition of 3 Music Awards include Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Eno Barony, Medikal, and Empress Gifty.

Lynx Entertainment‘s Kidi bagged the ultimate “Artiste of the Year” award.

Check the full list of 3 Music Awards 2021 winners out:

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kidi

MALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

King Promise

FEMALE VOCAL PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Eno Barony

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR

Medikal

REGGAE & DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR

Larruso

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

MOG Beatz

DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Aroma

DIGITAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Empress Gifty

MOST STREAMED ACT OF THE YEAR

Medikal

PERFORMER OF THE YEAR

Sarkodie – Black Love Virtual Concert

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dead Peepol

BREAKTHROUGH ACT OF THE YEAR

Mr Drew

NEXT RATED ACT OF THE YEAR

Malcom Nuna

FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR

Kumericans

AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR

Davido

EP OF THE YEAR

Blue – KiDi

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Anloga Junction – Stonebwoy

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Adom – Diana Antwi Hamilton

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Sobolo – Stonebwoy

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Oofeetso – Sarkodie ft. Prince Bright

AFROBEATS / AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Enjoyment – Kidi

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Sore – Yaw Tog

REGGAE / DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Why – Adina

BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

Comot – Worlasi

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Putuu (fresstyle) – Stonebwoy

MOST STREAMED SONG OF THE YEAR

Yabre – Kofi Mole ft. Fameye

SONG OF THE YEAR

Enjoyment – Kidi

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Fancy – Amaarae

MUSIC LEGENDS AWARDS (Honourary)

Eder S.K. Ampiah

The 3 Music Awards 2021 saw performances from the legendary nana Acheampong, Kidi, Mr Drew, Kofi Jamar, Diana Hamilton, and Gyakie.

The virtual ceremony was hosted by Jay Foley and Naa Ashorkor whereas the red carpet event was hosted by Akrobeto, OB Amponsah and Comedian .

3 Music Awards is powered by the 3 Music Network, headlined by Sadiq Abdulai Abu.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.