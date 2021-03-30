Ajagurajah shows off Beautiful Daughter

PlugTimes.com March 30, 2021
Ajagurajah daughter

Vociferous clergy Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah has for the first time shown his beautiful daughter to netizens.

The Ajagurajah Movement leader, in the photo sighted by PlugTimes sits together with his daughter at a dinning table.

The photo accompanied a profound message which says that no hardworking man gives his woman 24 hours attention.

“My daughter, no hardworking man gives his woman 24 hours attention, don’t let jobless people make you feel like your man doesn’t love you. A smart enemy is better than a foolish friend,” he stated.

Also known as the “Chop Bar Pastor”, he has gained a lot of social media attention, as regards, Ajagurajah is noted sacrificing rams and sharing it to his congregants.

Check the beautiful daughter of Ajagurajah out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

