BTS, Ariana Grande win Big at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – See Full List of Winners
The winners of the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards have officially been announced.
The likes of BTS, Ariana Grande, and Simone Biles were awarded an orange blimp and PlugTimes has got all the full list of winners here.
The 34th Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards was held on Saturday, March 13 and for the second time, it was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The event which was hosted by Kenan Thompson had Justin Bieber as its highly anticipated performer.
Check the full list of 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards winners below:
TELEVISION
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Stranger Things
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent
FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
SpongeBob SquarePants
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)
MOVIES
FAVORITE MOVIE
Wonder Woman 1984
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)
MUSIC
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE SONG
“Dynamite” by BTS
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)
OTHER CATEGORIES
FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Charli D’Amelio
FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us
FAVORITE BABY
Baby Shark
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
