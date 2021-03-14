BTS, Ariana Grande win Big at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – See Full List of Winners

The winners of the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards have officially been announced.

The likes of BTS, Ariana Grande, and Simone Biles were awarded an orange blimp and PlugTimes has got all the full list of winners here.

The 34th Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards was held on Saturday, March 13 and for the second time, it was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event which was hosted by Kenan Thompson had Justin Bieber as its highly anticipated performer.

Check the full list of 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards winners below:

TELEVISION

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES

SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR

Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

MOVIES

FAVORITE MOVIE

Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

MUSIC

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG

“Dynamite” by BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

BTS (Asia)

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR

Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR

James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

FAVORITE BABY

Baby Shark

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

