BTS, Ariana Grande win Big at 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards – See Full List of Winners

PlugTimes.com March 14, 2021
2021 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards winners

The winners of the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards have officially been announced.

The likes of BTS, Ariana Grande, and Simone Biles were awarded an orange blimp and PlugTimes has got all the full list of winners here.

The 34th Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards was held on Saturday, March 13 and for the second time, it was held virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The event which was hosted by Kenan Thompson had Justin Bieber as its highly anticipated performer.

Check the full list of 2021 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards winners below:

TELEVISION

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
Alexa & Katie

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
Stranger Things

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
America’s Got Talent

FAVORITE ANIMATED SERIES
SpongeBob SquarePants

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger and Danger Force)

MOVIES

FAVORITE MOVIE
Wonder Woman 1984

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. (Dr. John Dolittle, Dolittle)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Soul

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Anna Kendrick (Poppy, Trolls World Tour)

MUSIC

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Ariana Grande

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Justin Bieber

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
BTS

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
“Stuck with U” – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE SONG
“Dynamite” by BTS

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
BTS (Asia)

OTHER CATEGORIES

FAVORITE FEMALE SOCIAL STAR
Charli D’Amelio

FAVORITE MALE SOCIAL STAR
James Charles

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
LeBron James

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
Among Us

FAVORITE BABY
Baby Shark

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

