Date Rush’s Aisha makes Strong Statement with Latest Photo and Post

Aisha of Date Rush fame has made a strong statement, as regards, the latest photo which accompanies a message (text) she has shared.

Also known as Odo Black, Aisha has admonished women with stretch marks to be proud and confident in the body.

According to her, most often, African women develop low self esteem because of the stretch marks on their body.

Aisha has since noted that these women should not let the fold and stretch marks stop them from doing what they want to do.

Check out what the video vixen and actress shared below: Couldn’t wait to post it 😣

Most of yoall hv low self esteem !!! As an African woman. You need to be proud n confident in “your”body

Folds?

Stretch mark?

Soon releasing a project on how beautiful stretch marks look on my body ☺️

Don’t let fold n stretch marks stop you from doing what you wanna do

From reaching your goals

Be proud of them it’s your body !!! Is the folds for me 🥰

Body ❤️

💧My Snapchat handle 💧💧. Odoblack22

Currently gaining weight can’t wait to show yoall ☺️

I can’t go without beads 😫😫😫 they soo attractive…gon have to introduce my plug to yoall Check my stories more often ☺️☺️☺️

