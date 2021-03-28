Date Rush’s Aisha makes Strong Statement with Latest Photo and Post

PlugTimes.com March 28, 2021
Aisha Date Rush Odo Black stretch marks folds body

Aisha of Date Rush fame has made a strong statement, as regards, the latest photo which accompanies a message (text) she has shared.

Also known as Odo Black, Aisha has admonished women with stretch marks to be proud and confident in the body.

According to her, most often, African women develop low self esteem because of the stretch marks on their body.

Aisha has since noted that these women should not let the fold and stretch marks stop them from doing what they want to do.

Check out what the video vixen and actress shared below:

Couldn’t wait to post it 😣
Most of yoall hv low self esteem !!!

As an African woman. You need to be proud n confident in “your”body
Folds?
Stretch mark?
Soon releasing a project on how beautiful stretch marks look on my body ☺️
Don’t let fold n stretch marks stop you from doing what you wanna do
From reaching your goals
Be proud of them it’s your body !!!

Is the folds for me 🥰
Body ❤️
💧My Snapchat handle 💧💧. Odoblack22
Currently gaining weight can’t wait to show yoall ☺️
I can’t go without beads 😫😫😫 they soo attractive…gon have to introduce my plug to yoall

Check my stories more often ☺️☺️☺️

Aisha Date Rush Odo Black stretch marks folds body

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Date Rush Aisha Odo Black

VIDEO: I’m Not Into Hook Ups! Stop Entering My DM – Date Rush’s Aisha Warns

March 28, 2021
3 music awards 2021 winner full list kidi artiste of the year

3 Music Awards 2021 Winners – Full List

March 28, 2021
3 Music Awards 2021 winners - sarkodie

3 Music Awards 2021 Winners (LIVE UPDATES)

March 27, 2021
watch live 3 music awards streaming

3 Music Awards 2021 (Main Event) – WATCH LIVE

March 27, 2021
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker