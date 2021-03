Shatta Wale drops “Blow Up”, the first song of his forthcoming “Gift of God” album.

The Shatta Movement boss features Skillibeng and GoldUp on this new single.

Download / stream “Blow Up” by Shatta Wale below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

