DOWNLOAD: Zion Felix – Mount Zion ft. Fameye, Sista Afia, King Paluta (prod by Kaywa)

PlugTimes.com March 15, 2021
Blogger Zion Felix drops “Mount Zion”, a sophomore song which features Fameye, Sista Afia, and King Paluta.

The song was produced by Kaywa for the renowned Ghanaian youtuber and social media marketer.

Stream / download “Mount Zion” by Zion Felix below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

