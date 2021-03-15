DOWNLOAD: Zion Felix – Mount Zion ft. Fameye, Sista Afia, King Paluta (prod by Kaywa)
Blogger Zion Felix drops “Mount Zion”, a sophomore song which features Fameye, Sista Afia, and King Paluta.
The song was produced by Kaywa for the renowned Ghanaian youtuber and social media marketer.
Stream / download “Mount Zion” by Zion Felix below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
