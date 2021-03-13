Efia Odo flaunts ‘Heavy B0tt0m’ in Aburi Trip — See Photos

Efia Odo began the weekend with a trip outside the busy Accra life.

The Ghanaian socialite on Friday spent some few moments with her girlfriends inside the Aburi Botanical Gardens in Aburi, Eastern Region.

Efia Odo is one of the few popular persons in Ghana who is admired by many as a result of her free-hearted character.

The actress has some great time with the likes of Coco Treyy, Hajia4Reall (Mona), and BZ Darko, photos and videos sighted by PlugTimes.com suggest.

A caption on on the photos shared by Efia Odo on her social media pages states her b0t*t0m is very heavy now.

