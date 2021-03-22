I Don’t Regret Doing Fraud – Wisa Greid

PlugTimes.com March 22, 2021
Wisa Greid

Ghanaian musician, Wisa Greid born Eugene Nii Amon Ashie in an interview with Sammy Kay on the Go Online show has debunked assertions that he was neck deep in internet scamming better known as ‘Sakawa’.

The ‘Ekikimi’ hitmaker revealed that before he ventured into music full time, he used to shop online and that was his hussle back then, but after he made up his mind to focus on music he stopped the act and concentrated on his music.

He added that despite the fact that he is no more in the act, he does not regret ever doing ‘fraud’ and opined that anybody who is in the act, be it a musician or anybody is very well apprehensible by him because that is their hustle and man must eat hence the need for them to grind harder to make more money.

Watch video below:

Loading...

Wisa Greid

Source: sammykaymedia.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.

Loading...

Comments

comments

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

Related Articles

Anwomaso electrocution

Four People Electrocuted at Anwomaso Bebre in Ashanti Region

March 22, 2021
WATCH LIVE Date Rush Season 4 Episode 11

WATCH LIVE: Date Rush Season 4, Episode 11

March 21, 2021
Obuasi wedding soldier Richard Agu Benedicta Richbens21

Obuasi: First Photos from the Viral Wedding Ceremony of Richard Agu and Benedicta

March 20, 2021
Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui Snatched! H0t and You Can’t Touch — SEE PHOTOS

March 19, 2021
Back to top button
Close