I Go Through a Lot; Sometimes I Feel My daughter isn’t Mine – Nana Ama Mcbrown

PlugTimes.com March 18, 2021
Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin

Ghanaian Actress and presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown went deep into her life history during her recent interview.

Ghanaian actress and presenter Nana Ama McBrown says she really went through a lot before she had her baby Maxin.

According to her, sometimes when she closes from work, she becomes very sad to the extent that she weeps in her home.

She explained that people saw her to be happy but it was very far from that having to know that she wasn’t able to conceive.

Speaking further, the highly respected actress said she sometimes feels her daughter isn’t her baby after God blessed her with her.

She made other interesting revelations in the video.

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin

Source: celebritiesbuzz.com.gh

