I’m the Moses of Ghana Music – Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale has been on the trends for some weeks now, and he has made another statement that could keep him on the lips once more.

On the eve Ghana’s 64th Independence Day, the “African Dancehall King” was the guest on TV3’s flagship Showbiz 360 show.

On the show, Shatta Wale stated that he is the Moses of Ghana music.

The “1 Don” hitmaker explained that his song with Beyoncé has put him in that position, although he has not been celebrated enough, in that regard.

According to him, many Ghanaians have complained that Nigerian music is selling on the international market while Ghanaian music is left behind.

He furthered that he has assumed the Moses figure to save Ghana music and his feature on Beyoncé’s Lion King project is imminent.

Shatta Wale told host Giovani Caleb that “if any musician from Ghana will gain this opportunity again, then it will be in a different generation because Beyoncé is the biggest artiste and there is no one bigger than her.”

“Ghanaians did not hype the song because of my personality and did not think of my brand or the state of the country’s music industry,” he added.

Shatta Wale is currently promoting a couple of songs including “Lift”, which is a diss song to Charterhouse Ghana over the recent lift on his VGMA ban with Stonebwoy.

