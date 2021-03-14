Man Gets Stuck Inside His Lover — VIDEO
A video of a man who has got stuck inside his lover has gone viral on social media.
The bizarre moment was recorded in Shakaw, a village in the northwest corner of Botswana.
According to the superstitious section of the community, the woman’s husband is believed to have hired the service of a traditional doctor to curse her gen-itaI.
The pair were found having ‘sleeping together’ and they could not break the clinch, after their act.
READ ALSO: Absa Deputy CEO Peter Matlare has Died
Members of the public took them to a traditional doctor at the nearby Seronga village to get them separated.
Some believe the incident was a punishment by the husband to make the lovers inseparable in order to prove their guilt.
READ ALSO: Hlaudi Motsoeneng Visit Jacob Zuma at Nkandla
Others, however, suggest a medical condition, known as ‘Pen*i$ Captivus’ is the possible cause.
According to Wikipedia, it is an occurrence during $exval intercourse when the muscles in the v@gin@ clamp down on the pen*i$ much more firmly than usual, making it impossible for it to be withdrawn from the v@gin@.
Watch the incident below:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
———————————————-
Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.