Absa Deputy CEO Peter Matlare has Died

Peter Matlare, the Deputy CEO of Absa Group has been confirmed dead.

The Chief Executive of the multinational financial institution’s death comes after complications due to COVID-19.

Peter Matlare died in the early hours of Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 61.

Mr Matlare, until his demise had occupied chief executive position in a number of reputable firms in Ghana.

These include SABC, Tigerbrands, and Primedia Broadcasting.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

