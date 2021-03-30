MUSIC: Kobby Kyei – Who Send Them ft. Ko-Jo Cue, Camidoh (LayKay Beatz)

Kobby Kyei drops ‘Who Send Them’, a song which features adept rapper Ko-Jo Cue and singer Camidoh.

The song for the Ghanaian blogger and social media marketer was produced by Laykay Beatz, and mastered by Kaywa.

‘Who Send Them’ song by Kobby Kyei offers music lovers, another taste of originality in Ghanaian music talents.

Stream / download ‘Who Send Them’ by Kobby Kyei below:

Check out the audio slide below:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

