Nothing Wrong if Moesha Buduong Enhances Her Bvtts, B00bs and H!ps – Kofi Asamoah

Kofi Asamoah who is popularly Kofas has opined that he doesn’t see anything wrong with actress Moesha Buduong enhancing his body.

The movie producer was reacting to the bad press that the heavily endowed actress has been getting from the media.

Responding to reportages about the actress undergoing sv*rgeries and other cosmetic procedures to enhance her bvtt’s and mel0ns, Kofi Asamoah said that those stories are true.

Although Ghanaians are not receptive to such procedures, Kofas thinks different.

To him, such procedures are nothing weird and actress or celebrities at times have to do them to have a special stature for their trade.

He added that Moesha Buduong can afford those procedures and so she is at liberty to do as she wishes.

Citing examples to buttress his claims, he mentioned the fact that some Hollywood actors and actresses undergo certain procedures just to take certain body shapes to fit into movie roles.

He spoke to Ghanaian blogger Zion Felix at Moesha Buduong’s birthday party which was held in her mansion a few weeks ago.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

