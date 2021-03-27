PHOTOS: From Abena Moet’s Traditional Marriage Ceremony

Abena Moet and his boyfriend Joel Essah ties the knot today and in full regalia.

The marriage ceremony is taking place at a private location inside the PIWC SNNIT Flats in Dansoman, Accra.

The traditional wedding has families, and friends of both Joel Essah a.k.a Jay Essel present.

In the photos, Abena Moet, who works with Accra-based Okay 101.7 FM is seen in very joyous mood.

She is flanked by her beautiful bridesmaids.

Check the beautiful photos from the marriage ceremony of Joel Essah and Abena Moet out (Click NEXT for more):



