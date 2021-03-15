Popular ‘Photo’ of Yaa Asantewaa FAKE! See The Real One

For decades, a supposed photo of Yaa Asantewaa, has been widely spread as that of the queen famed for leading the Ashanti rebellion against British colonialism.

However, latest information gathered reveals that it is not the real picture of Yaa Asantewaa.

The photo sees the supposed queen of Ejisu dressed in a bulletproof war smock, while holding a gun.

According to the Twitter handle @Ashanti_Kingdom, the popular photo is that of an American girl who was a Theatre Arts student who posed as Yaa Asantewaa.

An American Girl Theatre Arts Student poses as Yaa Asantewaa in a bulletproof war jacket and combat holding a gun and this image has gone all over the world with some people thinking that the picture is real Yaa Asantewaa. pic.twitter.com/Jy5hhTS5iB — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) March 14, 2021

The real picture of Yaa Asantewaa is at the museum in Manhyia and it was shot while she was a captive at Sereso Temponmu following the Golden Stool war. She was taken to the Seychelles Island on exile.

Yaa Asantewaa was noted for her courage to stand up to fight the British occupation in West Africa in spite of an initially unmotivated front put up by the Asante men.

She led War of the Golden Stool against the British in 1900 was led by Yaa Asantewaa.

She was arrested and sent to Seychelles for exile. On October 17, 1921, Yaa Asantewa died in exile.

She is honored by a school named after her, Yaa Asantewaa Girl’s High School.

At the end of 1999, Yaa Asantewaa placed 20th out of a hundred nominees in a global competition organized by the BBC Focus on Africa Program to select the African Millennium Personality.

