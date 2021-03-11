Real Men Defend Women – Afia Schwarzenegger Fires in Fight for #Justice4Lilian

Following reports that a man has allegedly killed his wife Lilian, there has been a lot of reactions on social media.

One of the popular figures who have reacted in this regard is Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger as she also joins in the campaign for justice.

In an Instagram post, the actress rebukes this heinous act by some men — which is an abuse of the natural rights of women.

In the which she hashtags #Justice4Lilian, Afia Schwarzenegger urged black men to abolish acts that stands against the right of their wives or opposite sex and have respect towards women.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

