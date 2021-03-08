Entertainment

Serwaa Amihere flaunts Curves in a Cheerful 2021 Birthday Photos

PlugTimes.com March 8, 2021
Serwaa Amihere

Today [8th March] 2021 marks another special day in the life of news anchor Serwaa Amihere — it’s her birthday!

The astute Ghanaian broadcaster is marking this day with some cheerful photos.

The cu*rvy media personality in the photo, dons a green, one-piece dress which brings out her perfect figure.

In others, Serwaa Amihere wears black and white dress while she wears a bold smile.

The brand influencer rocks a trendy short hair and fashion accessories to match.

Check the birthday photos of Serwaa Amihere out:

