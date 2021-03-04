Veteran Nollywood actor Sadiq Daba Dies

Veteran Nollywood actor, Sadiq Daba has been confirmed dead.

He died in the evening of Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after a long battle with leukemia and prostate cancer.

His death has been confirmed by filmmaker Kunle Afolayan.

Afolayan said he spoke with his wife and son who confirmed his passing to him.

Many Nigerians including billionaire Femi Otedola donated money for his treatment abroad and gave out-pouring support on social media.

Daba made waves in the 1980s on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

He has featured in several TV series and movies, with ‘Cock Crow at Dawn’ and ‘October 1st’ as notable mentions.

