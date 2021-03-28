VIDEO: I’m Not Into Hook Ups! Stop Entering My DM – Date Rush’s Aisha Warns

Aisha of Date Rush fame has warned men to stop sending her messages, asking for a hook up escapade with her.

Also known as Odo Black, Aisha reveals these direct messages (DM) happen a lot on Instagram.

According to her, she does not engage in hook up so people who keep sending her such messages are warned.

Aisha of Date Rush added she will start taking screenshot of messages sent by such persons and share it publicly on her page.

She was recently reported to have stated that she prefers guys with money and not those with 6 packs.

Watch Aisha as she sends the warning across:



Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

