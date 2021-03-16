WATCH! Drama as Serwaa Amihere takes COVID-19 Vaccine
EIB Network’s Serwaa Amihere has been vaccinated for COVID-19 and the drama she put up during the process is a must watch.
On her Instagram handle Serwaa Amihere posted a video of herself being vaccinated privately.
In the video, the broadcaster panics as the health officer moves to vaccinate her.
She added a caption to her post which says
“I GOT VACCINATED. YOU SHOULD TOO. I’M FINE. I’LL LET YOU GUYS KNOW HOW I FEEL”.
Serwaa urged all her fans and Ghanaians at large to go for the vaccine and stay safe.
Watch the video of her vacation below:
