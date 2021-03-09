News

WATCH LIVE: State of the Nation Address 2021 (SONA) – Ghana

PlugTimes.com March 9, 2021
State of the Nation Address SONA 2021 Ghana Akufo Addo

You are watching the State of the Nation Address 2021 being delivered by H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Today, the First Gentleman of the Republic of Ghana addresses the major government policies and how it has fared during the past regime.

Watch the live streaming from the Parliament House in Accra, Ghana:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

