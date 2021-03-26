“We Don’t Joke Here” – Court to Akuapem Polo after Her Lawyers Failed to Show Up for Case Hearing

Her Honour Christiana Cann who presided over a circuit court in Accra has issued a strong warning to lawyers of Actress Rosemond Brown over the manner they are conducting themselves about their case.

In court on Friday, when the case was called, the defendant’s attorney wrote to the court requesting that the case be postponed until May 4 for the Case Management Conference to take place.

The purpose of the CMC is to identify the essential issues in the litigation and to avoid unnecessary, burdensome, or duplicate discoveries and other pre-trial proceedings in the course of preparing for the trial of those matters.

But the court said that date was too long and postponed the case until April 6.

The acting judge said: “We are not joking here, so tell your lawyer” she express her dissatisfaction with the situation and asked the defendant to inform her lawyer about it.

Akuapem Polo is in court for posting the nvde pictures of his son.

Source: ghgossip.com

———————————————-

