Zion Felix announces Release Date for his “Mount Zion” Banger ft Sista Afia and King Paluta – Listen to Snippets

Blogger Felix Adomako Mensah popularly known as Zion Felix has announced the release date for his sophomore single “Mount Zion’.

According to the revered Ghanaian blogger, the song will be made available on all digital platforms on 5th March 2021.

Zion Felix has been promoting the yet-to-be-released song for some time now.

“Mount Zion” promises to be a banger, and it follows his maiden song titled ‘Kumerica”.

The forthcoming single features Fameye, King Paluta, and Sista Afia.

While you the release on Monday, listen to a snippet to Zion Felix‘s “Mount Zion” song below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zionfelix.com (@zionfelixdotcom)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

