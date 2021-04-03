Chelsea Team News vs WBA (EPL)

PlugTimes.com April 3, 2021
Alonso chelsea goals highlights

Team news is ready, as Chelsea hosts West Bromwich Albion following the Premier League return from the international break.

It is a mid-day fixture and Mason Mount has been rested, after a superb performance for the Three Lions.

Thiago Silva returns to the squad.

Check the full squad below:

MATCH: Chelsea FC vs West Bromwich Albion (EPL)
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
KICK-OFF: 12.30 UK Time

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

