Chelsea Team News vs WBA (EPL)

Team news is ready, as Chelsea hosts West Bromwich Albion following the Premier League return from the international break.

It is a mid-day fixture and Mason Mount has been rested, after a superb performance for the Three Lions.

Thiago Silva returns to the squad.

Check the full squad below:

MATCH: Chelsea FC vs West Bromwich Albion (EPL)

VENUE: Stamford Bridge

KICK-OFF: 12.30 UK Time

