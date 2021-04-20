Efia Odo Makes a Bold Statement with These New Photos
Efia Odo has got the internet talking once again with yet another ravishing photos that she has shared.
The Ghanaian actress and socialite’s photos comes days after she also shared a photo of herself seated on a sofa with the caption “I know my right. I don’t f**k around.”
In the photos sighted, Efia Odo is seen in a one-piece black net-themed dress while she also dons a pink underpant.
The actress shares the photos as she promotes a brand.
Check her out:
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
