‘Enjoyment Minister’ D-Black films New Visuals with Ghana’s Hottest Video Vixens — SEE BTS PHOTOS

D-Black has shot the music video for ‘Enjoyment Minister’, a song which is off his forthcoming ‘Loyalty’ album.

The visuals, when completed will present very colourful scenes, as regards the beautiful video vixens who played various cameo roles, and their costumes.

The Black Avenue Muzik boss’ Oasis Lounge was brought alive with a superb set design which befits its purpose.

The video vixens flaunt a little more skin, t@tt0os, etc. in the music video shot by Rex for D-Black.

Check the behind the scene photos from the set below:

















Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

