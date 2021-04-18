Fella Makafui drops Hot Bathroom Video

Fella Makafui bathroom

Fella Makafui has shared a bathroom video of herself which shows the actress enjoying her moment.

In the video sighted by PlugTimes.com, the Ghanaian filmmaker is seen sipping what looks like a wine from her glass.

The young entrepreneur lies in a bathub with foam covering quite a larger area of her skin.

This comes a little over a weekend after hosting a surprise birthday getaway for her husband Medikal.

Check the video out:

Fella Makafui bathroom

