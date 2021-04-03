Ghana Music Awards 2021 Nominees (#VGMA22 VGMA) – See Full List
Here is the full list of nominations for the Ghana Music Awards 2021
VGMA 2021 Nominees / Nominations
The Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021 nominees have been announced ahead of the main event.
The list of nominations is made up of Ghanaian musicians who were outstanding during the year under review (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020).
Among the nominees for the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie MOG Music, Eno Barony, and Sista Afia.
Check the full list of nominees below:
BEST GOSPEL SONG
Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle
Favour Everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru
Adwom (Grace) – Diana Hamilton
Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty
Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle
Jesus – MOG Music
Jejeli – Kobby Salm ft. Okey Sokay
Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari
BEST HIGHLIFE SONG
Posti Me – Akwaboah
Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah
Enjoyment – Kidi
Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom Pyung
Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy
Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye
BEST HIPLIFE SONG
Thank God – Dope nation ft. Kofi Kinaata
Enough Is Enough Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay
Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur
No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene
Dw3 (remix) – Mr Drew x Krymi ft. All Stars
Pilolo – Strongmanb Burner ft. Kelvyn Boy
Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene
Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal
BEST HIP-HOP SONG
Ataa Adowa – Bosom P-Yung
Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent
Akobam – Joey B ft. Medikal x Kofi Mole
Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog, Ypee
Money – Kweku Flick
Live From 233 Kwesi Arthur
La Hustle (remix) – Medikal ft. Joey B, Criss Waddle
Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd
Force Them To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby, Strongman
BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG
Why – Adina Sherrif – MzVee
Forever – Samini
Lonely – Jah Lead
Killy Killy (remix) – Larruso ft. Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur
Make Up – Kahpun ft. Stonebwoy
Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft. MOG Music
Mi Dey Up (remix) – Kofi Jamar ft. Stonebwoy
BEST AFROBEATS / AFROBEATS SONG
Take Care of You – Adina ft. Stonebwoy
Inna Song – DarkoVibes ft. King Promise
Forever – Gyakie
Momo – Kelvyn Boy ft. Mugeez, Darkovibes
Say Cheese – Kidi
Sisa – King Promise
Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur
Let Me Know – Mr. Drew
Maria – Camidoh
Emergency – Wendy Shay ft. Bosom Pyung
UNSUNG
Nanky
Oseikrom Sikani
Malcom Nuna
Kwame Yogot
Kobby Tuesday
Naana Bu
Adelaide The Seer
Queen Dalyn
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa
Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Die 4 U – Cina Soul
Too Much – Epixode
Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic
Commot – Worlasi
Mmusuo – Yaa Yaa
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Why – Adina
Fancy – Amaarae
Adom – Diana Hamilton
Cold – Joey B
Open Gate – Kuami Eugene
On The Street – Kweku Smoke
Let Me Know – Mr Drew
Baddest Boss – MzVee
Kpa – Okyeame Kwame
Thomas Pompoyeyew (remix) – Pappy Kojo
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Diana Hamilton – Adom
Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scene
Adina – Hyedin
Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo
Abiana – Adun Lei
Epixode – Too Much
BEST INSTRUMENTALIST
Joshua Modzi
Nana Yaw Safo
Prince Sennah
Emmanuel Bludo
Enoch Owuraku Kissi
Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com
