Ghana Music Awards 2021 Nominees (#VGMA22 VGMA) – See Full List

Here is the full list of nominations for the Ghana Music Awards 2021

VGMA 2021 Nominees / Nominations

The Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2021 nominees have been announced ahead of the main event.

The list of nominations is made up of Ghanaian musicians who were outstanding during the year under review (January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020).

Among the nominees for the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards are Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie MOG Music, Eno Barony, and Sista Afia.

Check the full list of nominees below:

BEST GOSPEL SONG

Blessed – Akesse Brempong ft. Joe Mettle

Favour Everywhere – Celestine Donkor ft. Evelyn Wanjiru

Adwom (Grace) – Diana Hamilton

Jesus Over Do – Empress Gifty

Yesu Mo – Joe Mettle

Jesus – MOG Music

Jejeli – Kobby Salm ft. Okey Sokay

Who Say God No Dey – Kofi Karikari

BEST HIGHLIFE SONG

Posti Me – Akwaboah

Playboy – Dada Hafco ft. Akwaboah

Enjoyment – Kidi

Behind The Scenes – Kofi Kinaata

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

Asabone – Lord Paper ft. Bosom Pyung

Later – Mr Drew ft. Kelvyn Boy

Party – Sista Afia ft. Fameye

BEST HIPLIFE SONG

Thank God – Dope nation ft. Kofi Kinaata

Enough Is Enough Eno Barony ft. Wendy Shay

Long Life – Fameye ft. Kwesi Arthur

No Dulling – Keche ft. Kuami Eugene

Dw3 (remix) – Mr Drew x Krymi ft. All Stars

Pilolo – Strongmanb Burner ft. Kelvyn Boy

Happy Day – Sarkodie ft. Kuami Eugene

Ghetto Boy – Tulenkey ft. Kelvyn Boy & Medikal

BEST HIP-HOP SONG

Ataa Adowa – Bosom P-Yung

Otan Hunu – Dead Peepol ft. Rich Kent

Akobam – Joey B ft. Medikal x Kofi Mole

Ekorso – Kofi Jamar ft. Yaw Tog, Ypee

Money – Kweku Flick

Live From 233 Kwesi Arthur

La Hustle (remix) – Medikal ft. Joey B, Criss Waddle

Sore – Yaw Tog ft. O’Kenneth, City Boy, Reggie, Jay Bahd

Force Them To Play Nonsense – Eno Barony ft. Sister Derby, Strongman

BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG

Why – Adina Sherrif – MzVee

Forever – Samini

Lonely – Jah Lead

Killy Killy (remix) – Larruso ft. Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur

Make Up – Kahpun ft. Stonebwoy

Gye Diee – Ras Kuuku ft. MOG Music

Mi Dey Up (remix) – Kofi Jamar ft. Stonebwoy

BEST AFROBEATS / AFROBEATS SONG

Take Care of You – Adina ft. Stonebwoy

Inna Song – DarkoVibes ft. King Promise

Forever – Gyakie

Momo – Kelvyn Boy ft. Mugeez, Darkovibes

Say Cheese – Kidi

Sisa – King Promise

Turn On the Lights – Kwesi Arthur

Let Me Know – Mr. Drew

Maria – Camidoh

Emergency – Wendy Shay ft. Bosom Pyung

UNSUNG

Nanky

Oseikrom Sikani

Malcom Nuna

Kwame Yogot

Kobby Tuesday

Naana Bu

Adelaide The Seer

Queen Dalyn

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Be Your Own Beautiful – Adomaa

Daddy’s Little Girl – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Die 4 U – Cina Soul

Too Much – Epixode

Diplomatic Teef – Trigmatic

Commot – Worlasi

Mmusuo – Yaa Yaa

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Why – Adina

Fancy – Amaarae

Adom – Diana Hamilton

Cold – Joey B

Open Gate – Kuami Eugene

On The Street – Kweku Smoke

Let Me Know – Mr Drew

Baddest Boss – MzVee

Kpa – Okyeame Kwame

Thomas Pompoyeyew (remix) – Pappy Kojo

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton – Adom

Kofi Kinaata – Behind The Scene

Adina – Hyedin

Joe Mettle – Yesu Mo

Abiana – Adun Lei

Epixode – Too Much

BEST INSTRUMENTALIST

Joshua Modzi

Nana Yaw Safo

Prince Sennah

Emmanuel Bludo

Enoch Owuraku Kissi

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.