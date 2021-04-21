Gyakie is Being Lazy; She is Flat – DJ Slim fires

Ghanaian musician Gyakie has been fired by DJ Slim for being a lazy act and one living on hype.

This comes in the wake of the buzz that the “Forever” hitmaker, real name Jackeline Acheampong is enjoying globally.

A number of people have in recent days started questioning Gyakie‘s talent and the ABN Radio One presenter is the latest to voice out, on her craft.

According to DJ Slim, the  FLIP THE MUSIC act songs are very flat, while adding that she is not even a recording artiste.

“Gyakie to me is not even a recording artiste or she’s just being lazy. I only play her ‘forever’ song on radio not because it’s good to me but some people like it. But if you listen to all her songs, they are flat, but there’s so much hype around her..”, DJ Slim said.

He also compared her to rapper Amerado whom the disc jockey noted that he is the one who has talent and deserves the hype.

Both Gyakie and Amerado, together with Yaw Tog were on the ‘United Showbiz’ show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown.

On the show, she also performed songs of her father Nana Acheampong including her hit song “Forever”.

“Forever” has broken a lot of global music charts including Billboards, iTunes, Triller, and Spotify.

Gyakie has the “SEED” EP to her credit, which was released in August 2020. The songs on the EP include “Joy and Happiness”, “Forever”, “Whine”, “Vacation”, and “The Journey”.

Last month, she inked a deal with Sony Music and RCA Records UK.

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

