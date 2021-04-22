LYRICS: Sarkodie – No Fugazy

Sarkodie’s new song “No Fugazy” is the first from his forthcoming “No Pressure” album

The song was produced by Chris Phouphou and video directed by Capone

It is been released in collaboration with Ceek.com, and Eagle.

The lyrics in Sarkodie “No Fugazy” song has been transcribed for fans and music lovers at large to sing along well.

Check the accurate lyrics out:

My guy if you got some block ( cash )

Then no Fugazy in this corner bro

Before you cop the Lamborghini truck

Make sure you got your drip plug (2x)

You know the drip is very necessary

Anytime you pull up you gotto b scary

When it comes to shopping ask my guy Terry

If you can’t afford Gucci buy kula Perry

I used to rock fakes now we turnt up

450 on a tank top

It’s like an addiction we can’t stop

If you can relate let me see your hands up

When it comes to drip I got more

Someone gave me a Louis gift but I said Naa

Because everybody be rocking the same thing, I’d rather pull up in vetements

Now drip ain’t about big brands

Even when I was broke I had big plans

The Rollie just replaced my wrist band

So please if you wearing fakes, distance

My guy if you got some block ( cash )

Then no fugazy in this corner bro

Before you cop the Lamborghini truck

Make sure you got your drip plug (2x)

If you copy my drip, you might not be able to pay your light bill

Because it’s a couple dollars even for the right deal

My grills sparkle I call it the spot light grill

Maison margiela on some off white sail

On a regular day is Air Force ones

If I wanna show off, I do some low dunks

Buy what you can afford cos if you wanna compete , you might end up on Gofund

Casablanca t shirt on a chill day

We swiped the card but we still cool

I already told you give way

If you need the plug call me it’s not eBay

Each and every morning we pop tags

No fugazy we want top class

When we drip we don’t walk fast

Some drip is only reserved for rockstars

My guy if you got some block ( cash )

Then no fugazy in this corner bro

Before you cop the Lamborghini truck

Make sure you got your drip plug (2x)

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

