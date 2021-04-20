Mona Mo Bl3 Gets a Hair Cut; Check Out New Looks

PlugTimes.com April 20, 2021
Mona Mo Bl3 new look haircut

Mona Mo Bl3, the popular man believed to be mentally challenged has had a clean haircut.

This comes several days after Kofi Adoma of Kofi TV visited his family home in Agona Swedru.

In the ‘before and after’ photos sighted, Mona Mo Bl3 is seen in a down cut while he also holds a phone.

He is also seen wearing a white shirt on top of a black shorts.

Check him out:

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

