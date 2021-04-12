Netizens Troll Yaw Tog over Accent in “Me” Freestyle

PlugTimes.com April 12, 2021
Yaw Tog

Rapper Yaw Tog has been on the ‘chopping board’ of many netizens following the release of his “Me” freestyle.

According to the social media trolls (mainly on Twitter), the “Sore” hitmaker wanted to impress with his all-English freestyle, however, it went awfully wrong.

Some have argued that he coerced himself to rap with a foreign accent (either British or American English).

This comes days after BET International named him as the BET Amplified Artiste for the month of April 2021.

Check a few of the tweets below:




Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

———————————————-

PlugTimes.com

Latest Ghana News, Entertainment, Business, Sports, Technology | Celebrity Gossip, Music, Movies, Dance, Fashion, Events and more from Ghana, Africa, and the World

