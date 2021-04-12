Netizens Troll Yaw Tog over Accent in “Me” Freestyle

Rapper Yaw Tog has been on the ‘chopping board’ of many netizens following the release of his “Me” freestyle.

According to the social media trolls (mainly on Twitter), the “Sore” hitmaker wanted to impress with his all-English freestyle, however, it went awfully wrong.

Some have argued that he coerced himself to rap with a foreign accent (either British or American English).

Who’s that black boy winning?

ME!🐂 herh Yaw Tog will murder every beat😂🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/qKuvKl7Apg — #TIME..EP (@YAWTOG_updates) April 11, 2021

This comes days after BET International named him as the BET Amplified Artiste for the month of April 2021.

Check a few of the tweets below:

Yaw Tog has a ghost writer but he decided to do it on his own tonight🌚 — ANGEL TOPEDO 🤺 (@ThoughtPillow) April 12, 2021

Yaw Tog paaa🤣 Sofoline mpo nie na wo use Airport accent? Den ugo Tim Westwood aaa ugo rap in Spanish and Japanese🤦‍♂️ — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) April 12, 2021

Yaw Tog en accent de3 Hundai accent oo😐 — Mr Prεssdεnt🇬🇭 (@Opresii) April 12, 2021







Some people compare other Ghanaian Rappers to Sarkodie and it’s always funny, how many times have you see sark flopping on a beat ? Yaw Tog should apologize to us for this Nkwasia freestyle! — YESU 🇬🇭 (@GhanaYesu_) April 12, 2021

This Yaw Tog’s British accent Freestyle is a “THANK YOU” message to Stormzy and not for you”agenda boys” on this streets. Know this and know peace — BLACK SPERMS (@blacksperms_) April 12, 2021





How Yaw Tog degraded from BET standard to Talented Kids material in less down 24 hours is shocking. Or he has tasted the forbidden fruit🤔 — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) April 11, 2021

This Yaw Tog ein Me freestyle nu , hmm who he dey do this accent give ? ME? 😂😂💔 — Sïabanku🐒🇬🇭 (@mingyimiiy3) April 11, 2021

Source: Yaw Plug | PlugTimes.com

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.