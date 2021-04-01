The Pop Up Promoting Ghanaian Fashion via Trade + Sustainability

DOTS Trade x Numero Uno Fashion Pop-up is Promoting Indigenous Fashion Talents Through Trade, Originality and Sustainability

Debonair Afrik has partnered with Ghana’s leading international designer department store, Numero Uno to present DOTS TRADE X NUMERO UNO in collaboration with Marina Mall, Martini, and WaxPrint Media for an Easter Fashion Pop-up 1- 4 April, 2021 at Marina Mall.

The four-day planned pop-up will showcase a curated selection of Ghanaian and West African designers for exclusive offers on their collection capsules.

“We work with so many amazing designers across the continent who need support and awareness to flourish. We developed DOTS (Design Originality Trade Sustainability) TRADE as a flagship program of the Debonair Afrik STYLE LOUNGE PLATFORM to promote indigenous fashion talents through trade, originality and sustainability and seek to strengthen the socio-economic enterprise by tapping into the fashion value chain,” shares Nuel Bans, Creative Director of Debonair Afrik.

“After the success of the DOTS Trade Holiday Pop Up, we wanted to continue supporting the emerging fashion, design and creative eco-system in Ghana by providing a platform at our high profile location alongside international brand. Numero Uno is a premier department style store that is a flagship at Marina Mall and features popular European designers including Diesel, Zara, Guess, Hackett London, and Faconnable,” shares Nadine Khoury, Marketing Manager at Numero Uno.

Dots Trade x Numero Uno pop up will host its official launch on Thursday, 1st April at cocktail reception sponsored by Martini for designers, media and special guests and open daily from 10am to 8pm through the 4th.

Featured Designers:

Midekor Laetitai

Edzodzinam Agrosa

Sena Bryte

Buhai

Ekua Addo

Nuna couture

Seraban

Bello couture

Julie

Saufdieucouture

MX Donna

This is Ghana label

Afronative+

The DOTS TRade x Numero Uno Easter Fashion Pop Up Schedule

Official Launch and Cocktail Reception 1st April, 2021 6:00pm

Day 2: Sip and Shopping x Meeting 2nd April, 2021 10:00am – 8:00pm

Day 3: Sip and Shopping x Meeting 3rd April 2021 10:00am – 8:00pm

Day 4: Sip and Shopping x Meeting 4th April 2021 12:00pm – 8:00pm

DOTS TRADE provides an all in one shopping experience as the event offers participants the ultimate customer experience with popular indigenous, ethical, and sustainable fashion brands.

———————————————-

Do you have song(s) to promote, sponsored articles, exclusive stories you want our cherished readers to know about? Get in touch via editor@plugtimes.com, or iamyawplug@gmail.com.