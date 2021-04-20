VIDEO: I’m Proud of My “Slay Queen” Tag – Nana Akua Addo Says

Ghanaian fashion icon and entrepreneur, Nana Akua Addo, has thrown more light on her career as a fashionista and some facts about her work she has come to accept.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix, Nana Akua mentioned that she feels honoured anytime she’s referred to as a “slay queen”.

According to Nana Akua Addo, being a slay queen in her line of work doesn’t make the word derogatory to her since it’s associated with the work she does.

She however added that a new sort of negative connotation had come to be attached to the term which many women might find offensive but to her, it was okay to be tagged with such a name.

This is what she said concerning the slay queen tag; “people had to right to do whatever made them feel comfortable and also people lived according to their own means so tagging them with some names was not the way to go.”

She revealed in the interview that all the clothes she put on to occasions normally have their own cultural meaning and historic background and due to that, she has graced a number of international red carpets which had media conglomerates like the BBC and CNN in attendance.

She also mentioned that the BBC and CNN have featured her on their websites which attracted some mileage to her brand, industry and Ghana as a whole.

Watch the interview below:



Source: ghbase.com

